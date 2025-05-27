John Haliburton, Tyrese’s father, reportedly cleared to attend Pacers’ home games again, starting with Game 4

The last time we saw John Haliburton — father of Pacers’ star Tyrese Haliburton — at an NBA game, he was getting in the face of Giannis Antetokounmpo after Indiana had just come from seven points down in the final 40 seconds of overtime to win the game and the series.

Giannis and Tyrese Haliburton's dad having words with each other 😳 pic.twitter.com/YjdMg0NcSb — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 30, 2025

Antetokounmpo handled it like a pro, Tyrese said his father was in the wrong, and while John Haliburton apologized, he was banned from attending Pacers home or road games by the team’s front office, a ban that carried through the entire second round against Cleveland.

That ban has been lifted, starting with Game 4 against the Knicks on Tuesday night, a story broken by ESPN’s Shams Charania and confirmed by other reports. However, the elder Haliburton will be in a suite, rather than courtside, as he traditionally has been.

John will be in the building for a critical Game 4, where Indiana leads the series 2-1 but dropped Game 3 at home after leading by 20 points in the first half. Karl-Anthony Towns took over late in Game 3 and New York will need another big game from him — and a big one from Jalen Brunson — or the Haliburton family will be celebrating again.