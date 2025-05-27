John Haliburton, Tyrese’s father, reportedly cleared to attend Pacers’ home games again, starting with Game 4

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chase Meidroth, Brett Baty, and AJ Blubaugh
Syndication: Evansville Courier and Press
IU Indianapolis hires Ben Howlett as coach after dominant run at Division II West Liberty
Isaac Del Toro
Isaac Del Toro just barely maintains Giro d’Italia lead in Stage 16 after Richard Carapaz attacks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chase Meidroth, Brett Baty, and AJ Blubaugh
Syndication: Evansville Courier and Press
IU Indianapolis hires Ben Howlett as coach after dominant run at Division II West Liberty
Isaac Del Toro
Isaac Del Toro just barely maintains Giro d’Italia lead in Stage 16 after Richard Carapaz attacks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

John Haliburton, Tyrese’s father, reportedly cleared to attend Pacers’ home games again, starting with Game 4

  
Published May 27, 2025 11:49 AM

The last time we saw John Haliburton — father of Pacers’ star Tyrese Haliburton — at an NBA game, he was getting in the face of Giannis Antetokounmpo after Indiana had just come from seven points down in the final 40 seconds of overtime to win the game and the series.

Antetokounmpo handled it like a pro, Tyrese said his father was in the wrong, and while John Haliburton apologized, he was banned from attending Pacers home or road games by the team’s front office, a ban that carried through the entire second round against Cleveland.

That ban has been lifted, starting with Game 4 against the Knicks on Tuesday night, a story broken by ESPN’s Shams Charania and confirmed by other reports. However, the elder Haliburton will be in a suite, rather than courtside, as he traditionally has been.

John will be in the building for a critical Game 4, where Indiana leads the series 2-1 but dropped Game 3 at home after leading by 20 points in the first half. Karl-Anthony Towns took over late in Game 3 and New York will need another big game from him — and a big one from Jalen Brunson — or the Haliburton family will be celebrating again.

Mentions
IND_Haliburton_Tyrese.jpg Tyrese Haliburton