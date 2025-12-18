Kevin Garnett reconciles with Timberwolves, will have role with franchise, have jersey retired

Kevin Garnett is a legend of the game, enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, with his No. 5 jersey hanging in the rafters in Boston.

Yet, so deep was his feud with former Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor that Garnett — the greatest player in franchise history —was never around the team, and his number is not retired there. Now, with Taylor out and the new Mark Lore/Alex Rodriguez group in charge, all that is about to change.

A franchise icon, Garnett has reconciled with the Timberwolves and will have a “new, all-encompassing role involving business, community efforts and content development,” role with the franchise and the WNBA’s Lynx, a story broken by Shams Charania of ESPN and confirmed by the team itself.

THE BIG TICKET IS BACK pic.twitter.com/baiO5oQvML — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 18, 2025

It also means we can expect the long-overdue Garnett jersey retirement in Minnesota to come together sooner rather than later.

Garnett played 14 seasons with the Timberwolves, at the beginning and end of his career, was named MVP in 2004, was a nine-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA player while with the club, and remains the franchise leader in points, rebounds, blocked shots, assists, and steals. He also took the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals for the first time.

Despite his icon status among Timberwolves fans, Garnett had a long-running feud with former owner Glen Taylor that dated back to his 2007 trade to Boston (KG went on to win a ring in Boston in 2008). Former Timberwolves coach and president Flip Saunders worked to mend fences between Taylor and Garnett, and there was an announcement about a reconciliation a decade ago, but that fell apart again pretty quickly after Saunders ' death. Since then, Garnett has not been around the franchise where he played his best years.

When Lore and Rodriguez purchased the team, they set out to repair the relationship between Garnett and the franchise, ultimately resulting in this announcement. What all of this will ultimately look like remains to be seen, but what matters is that Garnett is back in the Timberwolves family. As it should be.

