Pacers vs. Knicks Game 5 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 29

On Thursday, May 29, the Indiana Pacers (50-32) and New York Knicks (51-31) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 4 was a thriller with the Pacers winning, 130-121, behind a 32-point, 15-assists, and 12-rebound triple-double via Tyrese Haliburton and 30 points from Pascal Siakam. Jalen Brunson scored 31 points for the Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns, plus OG Anunoby combined for 46 points on 15-of-31 from the field.

The Pacers are currently 20-20 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Knicks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Knicks live

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: TNT / truTV / Max

Game odds for Pacers vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Pacers (+165), Knicks (-199)

Spread: Knicks -5

Over/Under: 222.5 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 109.06, and the Knicks 113.66.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Pacers vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Jalen Brunson to go for 30-plus points:

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Jalen Brunson is 3-1 to the Over 29.5 and 30.5 points prop in this series and in a win-or-go-home, I think there is another opportunity for an Over here.

At home, Brunson scored 43 and 36 points in this series before falling to 23 and 31 in Games 3 and 4 at Indiana. New York will only go as Brunson goes and 25-plus field goal attempts seems likely once again, so give me his Over 29.5 points (-115) out to 30.5.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 222.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Knicks on Thursday

The Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

The Over is 34-30 in the Pacers’ matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Pacers have covered the spread in 8 of their last 10 road trips to teams with winning records

The Pacers have won 10 of their last 12 games on the road

