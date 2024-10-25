 Skip navigation
Paul George out at least two more games with bone bruise in knee

  
October 24, 2024

Philadelphia looked lost and its offense clunky without Joel Embiid or Paul George for Wednesday night’s opener against Milwaukee (a comfortable Bucks win). Things are going to look the same for a couple more games.

Paul George is not traveling with Philadelphia on its weekend road trip to Toronto and Indiana as he continues to recover from a left knee bone bruise, the team announced on Thursday.

“Paul George continues progressing well in his recovery from a left knee bone bruise. He will not play during the team’s two-game road trip, and an update on his availability is expected early next week,” the 76ers said announcing George’s status.

Joel Embiid was already ruled out for this trip due to “left knee injury management” (Embiid did not play at all in the preseason and has not been cleared for 5-on-5, full-contact practice yet). The NBA is now investigating if Embiid’s absence from the opener violated the NBA’s Player Participation Policy (the league’s regulations to keep star players from resting during nationally televised games).

Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey have yet to take the court together in an NBA game (regular or preseason).

