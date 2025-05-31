 Skip navigation
Top News

Simon Yates Giro d'Italia 2025
Simon Yates on brink of Giro d’Italia title after epic comeback
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2025
French Open: Jannik Sinner drops just 3 games to extend Grand Slam unbeaten run to 17 matches
Syndication: The Tennessean
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trucksnashv_250530.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
nbc_golf_hardhillscourse_250530.jpg
Erin Hills has been a ‘grueling test’ at USWO
korda_site.jpg
5 under Friday has Korda in position for weekend

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
A’ja Wilson scores 35 points to power Aces to 96-81 victory over Sparks

  
Published May 31, 2025 09:31 AM
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 30: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrates during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 30, 2025 at Michelob ULTRA Arena n Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE(Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images)

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

A’ja Wilson had 35 points and 13 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces bounced back from a 20-point loss five days earlier to beat the Los Angeles Sparks 96-81 on Friday night.

This was the highest-scoring game for Wilson, who also had six assists, since her 41-point performance Sept. 1 at Phoenix. Jackie Young added 26 points for the Aces (3-2) and Chelsea Gray had 15.

Kelsey Plum led the Sparks (2-5) with 17 points, Odyssey Sims scored 15 points and former Dearica Hamby had 14. Plum and coach Lynne Roberts were hit with technical fouls for arguing with officials on separate occasions.

The Aces, expected to be WNBA title contenders, entered this game off a slow start to the season that included a 102-82 loss at Seattle on Sunday.

Las Vegas went on a 23-2 run before the Sparks closed the first quarter with a 15-5 spurt of their own to draw to within 28-21. But the Aces add 15-3 run in the second period to go up 54-36, and the outcome was not seriously in doubt after that.

Los Angeles made a late push, getting as close as eight points with 4:07 left.

This was Plum’s first game in Las Vegas since she was part of the three-team trade in January in which the Aces acquired Loyd from Seattle.

The Sparks were without Rickea Jackson, who did not play because of personal reasons. Jackson averages 7.0 points per game.

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard and Hall of Famer Tina Thompson sat courtside.