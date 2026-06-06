Malcom Stewart ruled out of Hangtown with knee injury, targets RedBud for return

Malcolm Stewart will miss the Hangtown Classic in Rancho Cordova, California, and at least two more rounds after suffering a knee injury in Moto 2 of the season opener last week at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

“Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Malcolm Stewart will miss the upcoming rounds of Pro Motocross 2026,” the team posted on social media. “A knee injury sustained in 450MX Moto 2 at Fox Raceway has unfortunately sidelined Malcolm, instead targeting a return for RedBud next month.”

Stewart finished 12th in the first moto before retiring from the second race with injury.

He left Pala eighth in combined the SuperMotocross standings, 145 points above the cutline of 20th that guarantees a place in the playoffs.