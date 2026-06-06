Sabrina Ionescu out for Liberty game against the Fever as back soreness flares up after practice

Sabrina Ionescu will miss the New York Liberty’s game against the Indiana Fever on Saturday night because of back soreness.

The star guard practiced with the team on Friday, marking the first time this season that New York had all of its players in training. She felt some soreness in her back after practice, Liberty coach Chris DeMarco said. Ionescu talked after practice on Friday and said it was “getting better, day-by-day.”

She was hoping to play Saturday, but wasn’t sure if she would be able to.

“See how I feel, taking every day in stride and see how it responds to what I do,” Ionescu said. “It is what it is. I haven’t really tried to think too much into it. It’s still early. Want to be out there competing. It’s part of sports. Deal with it as it comes.”

The injury has sidelined her for the last few games after an ankle injury in the preseason caused her to miss the first five contests.

“She wants to be out there and she’s trying her best and she’s getting better,” DeMarco said at shootaround Saturday morning. “Hopefully we’ll have her on a road trip.”

Ionescu played in one game this season so far — May 24 against Dallas, where it first started hurting.

“After the game I played in, it was pretty evident that I needed to get the treatment,” she said. “Take some time to make sure it feels good.”

New York (6-4) is finishing off a seven-game home stand against Indiana. Rookie guard Pauline Astier has started in Ionescu’s place and done a great job so far. She’s averaging 11.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists.