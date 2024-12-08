Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram out indefinitely with ‘significant’ sprained ankle

Zion Williamson is out indefinitely with a strained hamstring. Jose Alvarado remains out with a strained hamstring. Daniel Theis has missed time with a neck issue. Jordan Hawkins is out with a back injury. Herbert Jones is on the court now but has played in just six games due to injury, while DeJounte Murray is at seven games, and Trey Murphy III and CJ McCollum are both at 11.

Now add Brandon Ingram to the list.

Ingram left the Pelicans’ most recent loss to the Thunder after rolling an ankle, and Shams Charania of ESPN reports this is a “significant” injury and Ingram “will miss extended time.”

Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists this season, shooting 37.4% from 3. The Pelicans spent the offseason trying to trade Ingram — something that has not come together in part because Ingram can be a free agent after this season and wants to be on a competitive team — but ultimately have needed him just to be a volume scorer on a team lacking shot creation due to all the injuries.

How fast Ingram returns from this injury could impact his trade prospects at the Feb. 6 deadline.

New Orleans is 5-19 on the season, last in the Western Conference, and injuries play a big part in that — their star trio of Williamson, Murray and Ingram have yet to play one game together this season. With the team 7.5 games out of the last play-in spot already (and they would have to leapfrog five teams to get there) and in control of their own draft pick next June, is it time already for New Orleans to pull the rip cord on this season, start playing the youth and otherwise make sure they don’t win too many games, and focus on the stacked 2025 NBA Draft? It’s what a lot of other organizations would do in their place.

