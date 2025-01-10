Pelicans update: Zion Williamson suspended one game; Herb Jones out indefinitely with shoulder injury

The New Orleans Pelicans dropped two pieces of news on Friday, both of them concerning (especially for a team that is 7-31 and dead last in the Western Conference).

Zion Williamson suspended one game

Zion Williamson — who has played one game since his return to the team Tuesday — has been suspended one game “for a violation of team policies,” the team announced. He will not play Friday night when the Pelicans face the 76ers in Philadelphia.

“This one game suspension is a result of failing to meet our team standards,” New Orleans vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a statement. “His dedication to this organization is of paramount significance to us and to him. He has taken accountability for his actions and reaffirmed that commitment to the team today. I’m confident he will continue to evolve positively on and off the floor.”

“I take full responsibility for this suspension,” Zion said in his statement. “I’ve worked extremely hard in rehab to get healthy to deliver for this team. There is no excuse for being late to team activities. I have apologized to Mrs. Benson and my teammates and coaches and I also owe an apology to the fans. I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization.”

What were those team policies? Being late to multiple practices and the team’s flight to Philadelphia, reports Chris Haynes.

Sources: New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been late for multiple practices this season on top of being late for the team’s flight to Philadelphia. These incidents led to the one-game suspension. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 10, 2025

This latest issue is concerning because it fits a pattern of a lack of professionalism that has followed Zion throughout his career.

Zion returned to the Pelicans Tuesday after missing 26 games due to a strained left hamstring, scoring 22 points in a loss to the Timberwolves (he did not play the next night on the second game of a back-to-back). New Orleans’ next game after Philly is Sunday in Boston.

Herb Jones out indefinitely

Whatever direction the Pelicans choose to go with their roster after this season, Herb Jones is part of that future — the 6'8" wing is an elite defender and a career 36.6% shooter from 3. However, like seemingly all the Pelicans core, he has been in and out of the lineup this season due to injuries — and the injury bug has hit again.

Jones will be out indefinitely Due to “a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder,” the team announced. Whether or not he returns this season will depend on the severity of the injury, reports Jeff Stotts at In Street Clothes.

Surgery may be needed if the shoulder remains unstable but does come with a high success rate. I discussed the injury last season when Morant was injured. https://t.co/Bmn1VqK1SR — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) January 10, 2025

This is the same shoulder where an injury kept Jones out for about a month already this season. Jones has averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals a game this season.

At this point, with the Pelicans’ focus on the lottery — they are already 11.5 games out of the last play-in spot — there is no reason to rush Jones back this season.