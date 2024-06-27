 Skip navigation
Pistons acquire Wendell Moore Jr., No. 37 pick in this draft from Timberwolves

  
Published June 27, 2024 02:38 PM
Toronto Raptors v Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 3: Wendell Moore Jr. #7 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball up the court in the fourth quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Target Center on April 3, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Timberwolves are in the second apron of the luxury tax, which severely limits their roster-building options. Timberwolves president Tim Connelly is looking for ways to upgrade his roster in the face of that, such as trading away a 2031 pick (and a 2030 pick swap) to get No.8 pick Rob Dillingham from the San Antonio Spurs yesterday.

This is a lesser deal but a way to free up a roster spot without costing the team money — Minnesota is trading Wendell Moore Jr. and the No. 37 pick in this draft from Timberwolves for the No. 53 pick, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

For the Pistons, this is more about the No. 37 pick than the player. Moore, a 22-year-old 6'5" shooting guard out of Duke, has played 54 games across two seasons for the Timberwolves. The challenge for the former first-round pick of the Mavericks is that he’s a shooting guard who can’t shoot—he has taken 23 3-pointers in his 54 NBA games and made two of them (8.7%). That’s a tough sell in today’s NBA.

The Pistons give up about $1.4 million in cap space to make this trade, but they still have $63 million available, Spotac’s Keith Smith notes.