Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Pistons Jaden Ivey taken off court on stretcher with serious-looking lower leg injury

  
Published January 1, 2025 11:49 PM
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 01: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons leaves the court on a stretcher after suffering a injury in the fourth quarter while playing the Orlando Magic at Little Caesars Arena on January 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In a season that has felt like Detroit is on an upswing — going from the worst team in the league a season ago to a play-in contender this season — 2025 has started in an ugly way.

Pistons guard Jaden Ivey had to be taken off the court on a stretcher after suffering a nasty-looking lower leg injury. The injury happened early in the fourth quarter when Orlando’s Cole Anthony dove for a loose ball and crashed into Ivey’s leg, rolling it up (there is a video here, but be warned, it is graphic and hard to watch). Players and staff from both teams surrounded Ivey, who stayed on the floor for some time before being stretchered off the court.

Ivey has been having a breakout season, averaging 17.4 points a game while shooting 39.2% from 3, looking like he could be a long-term backcourt running mate with Cade Cunningham in what is being built in Detroit. After the game, Ivey’s teammates were understandably shaken.

Detroit hung on to get the win, 106-95, on a night Ivey had 22 before he left the game. With the win the Pistons are 15-18 on the season, already passing last season’s win total.

