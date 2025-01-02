Pistons Jaden Ivey taken off court on stretcher with serious-looking lower leg injury

In a season that has felt like Detroit is on an upswing — going from the worst team in the league a season ago to a play-in contender this season — 2025 has started in an ugly way.

Pistons guard Jaden Ivey had to be taken off the court on a stretcher after suffering a nasty-looking lower leg injury. The injury happened early in the fourth quarter when Orlando’s Cole Anthony dove for a loose ball and crashed into Ivey’s leg, rolling it up (there is a video here, but be warned, it is graphic and hard to watch). Players and staff from both teams surrounded Ivey, who stayed on the floor for some time before being stretchered off the court.

Ivey has been having a breakout season, averaging 17.4 points a game while shooting 39.2% from 3, looking like he could be a long-term backcourt running mate with Cade Cunningham in what is being built in Detroit. After the game, Ivey’s teammates were understandably shaken.

Cade on Ivey: "It’s tough on the whole group, to see him hurting like that is tough on us. He’s built for it, he’s going to shake back knowing him. He’s going to work his tail off and be better than ever when he gets back. It’s tough for sure." — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) January 2, 2025

JB on Ivey's injury: "It’s tough. No better teammate, person than JI. No one who cares more about this thing than him. It’s tough to see." — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) January 2, 2025

Detroit hung on to get the win, 106-95, on a night Ivey had 22 before he left the game. With the win the Pistons are 15-18 on the season, already passing last season’s win total.