Pistons reportedly will hire J.B. Bickerstaff as new head coach

  
Published June 30, 2024 12:01 PM
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 13: Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the second half of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 13, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons were looking for a coach steeped in player development, someone who could take their team — which has had the worst record in the NBA two years running — and build something that both wins and is sustainable.

In each of his four years in Cleveland, the Cavaliers took a step forward under J.B. Bickerstaff. They went from 22 wins the first year to 44 in his second full season, to 51 and being the fourth seed in his third season, then this past season, won a playoff series for the first time since LeBron James was in wine and gold. That wasn’t enough for the Cavaliers and Bickerstaff frustrated general manager Koby Altman, who let him go.

That kind of progress would be welcome in Detroit, and the Pistons have hired Bickerstaff as their new head coach, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Bickerstaff will replace Monty Williams, who was let go after one disastrous 14-win season — which included a record 28-game losing streak — despite Pistons owner Tom Gores having to eat more than $65 million in salary. Bickerstaff got his own five-year contract to take over the Pistons.

Bickerstaff takes over a team with some building blocks in Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duran, Ausar Thompson, and Jaden Ivey. Maybe the best example of the job ahead of him is Ron Holland, the G-League Ignite star who Detroit just drafted a few days ago. Holland averaged 19.5 points and 6.7 rebounds a game last season and is an athletic shot creator who just turned 19. However, his jump shot and decision making need work. Bring him along and he might be an All-Star, or at least an important part of what the Pistons are building.

It’s up to Bickerstaff now to bring him along.

