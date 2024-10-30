 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JuJu Watkins
With Clark and Reese gone, new crop of talented women’s basketball players ready to take over
Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Last-minute, golf-related Halloween costume ideas
DJ Lagway
Freshman QB DJ Lagway holds the key to embattled coach Billy Napier’s future at Florida

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_newpga_241030.jpg
Why PGA Tour needs to have more of true relegation
nbc_rtf_firstcfprank_241030.jpg
Most notable teams to watch in first CFP rankings
nbc_ffhh_johnson_241030.jpg
What is Johnson’s fantasy fit with Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

JuJu Watkins
With Clark and Reese gone, new crop of talented women’s basketball players ready to take over
Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Last-minute, golf-related Halloween costume ideas
DJ Lagway
Freshman QB DJ Lagway holds the key to embattled coach Billy Napier’s future at Florida

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_newpga_241030.jpg
Why PGA Tour needs to have more of true relegation
nbc_rtf_firstcfprank_241030.jpg
Most notable teams to watch in first CFP rankings
nbc_ffhh_johnson_241030.jpg
What is Johnson’s fantasy fit with Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Raptors’ Scottie Barnes suffers orbital bone fracture, to be re-evaluated in three weeks

  
Published October 30, 2024 02:10 PM

Toronto pushed Denver to overtime Monday night because of Scottie Barnes: 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Then, with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Nikola Jokic caught Barnes in the face with an inadvertent elbow while going for a rebound, and it was instantly clear Barnes was in real pain.

Wednesday the Raptors announced that Barnes has been diagnosed with a right orbital fracture (the bone that surrounds the eye). He will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

This is a massive blow for the Raptors, who lean heavily on Barnes for shot creation. The fourth-year All-Star is averaging 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6 assists a game this season, although he has struggled from 3 (18.2%). Without him, a lot more falls on the shoulders of RJ Barrett (who just returned from an AC joint sprain) and Davion Mitchell to create shots for others, and players such as Grady Dick will need to pick up their scoring pace.

The Raptors are 1-3 to start the season and this timeline means Barnes will be out for a challenging road trip that starts next week and includes Denver, both Los Angeles teams and Milwaukee. It’s tough to see Toronto gaining any traction without Barnes in the lineup.

Mentions
Scottie Barnes.png Scottie Barnes Toronto Raptors Primary Logo Toronto Raptors