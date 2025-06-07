Pacers vs. Thunder Game 2 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for June 8

On Sunday, June 8, the Indiana Pacers (50-32) and Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Indiana continued its miraculous playoff run with another fourth-quarter rally to steal a Game 1. Tyrese Haliburton hit his fourth Game 1 game-winner with a two-point jump shot over Cason Wallace with 0.3 seconds remaining to win 111-110.

Haliburton (14 points, 10 rebounds) and the Pacers overcame Shai Gilgeous-Alexander‘s game-high 38 points and multiple double-digit leads throughout. The Thunder entered the fourth quarter with a 9-point lead and ended the game efficiently in many areas, including free-throws (21-of-24) and turnovers (6).

Both teams won all three of their Game 2’s this postseason and went 3-0 against the spread.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Thunder live today

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: ESPN / ABC

Game odds for Pacers vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Sunday:



Odds: Pacers(+390), Thunder (-520)

Spread: Thunder -11

Over/Under: 228.5 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 108.5, and the Thunder 120.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Pacers vs. Thunder game

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +11

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 228.5

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Thunder on Sunday

Indiana is 3-0 ATS and on the ML in Game 2’s of the playoffs

Oklahoma City is 3-0 ATS and on the ML in Game 2’s of the playoffs

Pascal Siakam (19 points, 10 rebounds), Aaron Nesmith (10 points, 12 rebounds), and Tyrese Haliburton (14 points, 10 rebounds) double-doubled in Game 1 for Indiana

(19 points, 10 rebounds), (10 points, 12 rebounds), and (14 points, 10 rebounds) double-doubled in Game 1 for Indiana Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 38 points in Game 1

scored a game-high 38 points in Game 1 Jalen Williams and Tyrese Haliburton are tied for the series lead in assists with 6

