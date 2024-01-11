 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: ‘Everyone but Steph Curry is on the table’ as Warriors approach trade deadline.

  
Published January 11, 2024 04:20 PM
Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center on January 07, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Warriors just completed a seven-game homestand that was arguably their best chance to turn this season around — they went 2-5 with a couple of losses, such as the 36-point blowout at the hands of the Pelicans, that had fans booing them in the Chase Center (and coach Steve Kerr saying it was deserved).

Now those fans pin their hopes on the trade deadline, looking for something, anything, that can turn this season around and keep the championship dynasty alive a little longer. To that end, the Warriors front office considers everyone not named Stephen Curry as available for a trade, reports Shams Charnaia on Fan Duel’s Run it Back show.

“The mindset in Golden State right now is everyone but Steph Curry is on the table.”

In one sense this is the right attitude for GM Mike Dunleavy and the front office to have — explore everything. Sure, the Warriors COULD try to make a major trade at the deadline, packaging Chris Paul and his non-guaranteed $30 million contract with a promising young player such as Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody and a first-round pick. But that’s not the right question to ask.

SHOULD the Warriors make a major move at the deadline?

Is it time to admit the dynasty is over and not throw good money after bad, chasing one more cheap thrill of a playoff run to the second round or, if they’re lucky, the Western Conference Finals? Stephen Curry is still a top-10 player in the league, but this supporting cast — Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, especially Andrew Wiggins, but the list goes on — is not near as good as the one that won the title just a couple of seasons ago. Do the Warriors want to give up solid young players for the future and a first-round draft pick for... what? Pascal Siakam, who they would have to max out to keep next summer? Zach LaVine? Dejounte Murray?

No doubt the Warriors are struggling and that puts pressure on a team to make a trade, but what are they doing it for? What is the ultimate end goal and would this move get them there? The Warriors have some hard questions coming up and a trade will not change that.

Mentions
Stephen Curry.png Stephen Curry Draymond Green.png Draymond Green Golden State Warriors Primary Logo Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins (1).png Andrew Wiggins