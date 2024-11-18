Report: Rockets not expected to make in-season trade, but well positioned if superstar becomes available

The Houston Rockets are well positioned to jump into the sweepstakes and try and trade for a superstar if — really, when — one becomes available. Houston has multiple first-round picks coming in the next few years (some from Brooklyn and Phoenix), as well as interesting young players that would make them attractive to potential sellers at the trade deadline.

Just don’t expect it to happen during this season, reports Marc Stein. In his latest newsletter, he talks about “consistent whispers” that Houston wants to wait until the offseason to make any big splash move. While there is a lot of speculation in some reports about the Rockets being poised to pounce, internally they are far more patient.

That makes sense for a couple of reasons.

First, the Rockets are off to a 10-4 start this season and, while it’s very early, sit as the No. 3 seed in a deep Western Conference. Why not see how this season plays out, how good this team really is, and find out what issues come up in the playoffs, then make a call? Houston has the third-best defense in the league so far and an emerging offense where Alperen Sengun is coming off back-to-back triple-doubles as an offensive catalyst, Jalen Green is putting up points (if not always efficiently), there are potential emerging stars like Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson, plus solid veterans such as Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. The Rockets should play the full 82 with this group, see exactly what they have, and then adjust.

Second, the level of star the Rockets would want is not available right now and very likely will not be at the trade deadline. Stein talks about the potential fit of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Houston, but as has been reported here before at NBC Sports, the Bucks aren’t taking calls for Antetokounmpo and would not consider trading their superstar unless he demands it — and even if he did Milwaukee can drag its feet because Antetokounmpo’s contract extension kicks in next season. The focus in Milwaukee is fixing what they have, not blowing it up. Phoenix was off to a fast start when Kevin Durant was healthy, so why the speculation the Suns would suddenly want to trade him?

Next offseason, all bets may be off. However, the Rockets internally are in no rush to make a move. That’s the right thing to do. It also will not stop the NBA rumor mill.