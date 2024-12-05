 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge - Previews
2024 Hero World Challenge prize money: Breakdown of the $5 million purse
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating results
FSKATE-FRA
Amber Glenn leads Grand Prix Final, eyes biggest figure skating title for U.S. woman in 14 years

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_241205.jpg
Huijsen heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_edge_bte_mnf_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_edge_bte_lackc_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge - Previews
2024 Hero World Challenge prize money: Breakdown of the $5 million purse
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating results
FSKATE-FRA
Amber Glenn leads Grand Prix Final, eyes biggest figure skating title for U.S. woman in 14 years

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_241205.jpg
Huijsen heads Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_edge_bte_mnf_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_edge_bte_lackc_241205.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Chargers vs. Chiefs on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rockets’ Ime Udoka, Tari Eason, Alperen Sengun all fined by NBA

  
Published December 5, 2024 03:23 PM
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets

Dec 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“Blatant missed calls right in front of you. They’re calling ticky-tack moving screens, and bulls*** like that, and then you don’t want to call the obvious ones right in front of you? So that was it. Alpie got fouled a few times on that drive, and on the layup, and they don’t want to call it. I told him ‘Get some f****** glasses. Open your eyes.’ Take your sensitivity and emotions out of it and call the game the right way. It’s obvious right in front of you, and John Goble — or whoever it was — sees it, doesn’t call it, and I let him know about it.”

Houston coach Ime Udoka knew he was getting fined after this postgame rant to the media following his ejection from this week’s game against Sacramento. Tari Eason also was ejected from that game and tried to go after a heckling fan in the stands afterward, and Alperen Sungun had stayed in the game but had some choice words for the officials.

Thursday, the NBA announced all of them had been fined. From the league’s official announcement:

Udoka has been fined $50,000 for confronting and directing profane language toward a game official, failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected, and public criticism of the officiating during his postgame press conference.

Eason has been fined $35,000 for throwing a towel and directing inappropriate language in the direction of a fan in the spectator stands after the game had concluded. Sengun has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

The Rockets had been frustrated all game with the officiating, but this no-call on an Eason drive in the final two minutes as Houston tried to mount a comeback sent Udoka over the top.

Less than a minute after Udoka’s ejection, Eason also was ejected for his comments to the referees. As Eason was leaving the court, something a heckling Kings fan said had Eason spinning around, throwing a towel at the man and trying to get into the stands to confront him. Security held Eason back.

All of that was going to lead to fines, the only question was how much? Now we have an answer.

Mentions
HOU_Eason_Tari.jpg Tari Eason HOU_Sengun_Alperen.jpg Alperen Sengun Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets