Sea Captain Out: Klay Thompson says heartfelt goodbye to Bay Area fans

Klay Thompson will always be remembered as a Golden State Warrior. Maybe Dallas lets him re-write the narrative of the past couple of years that he feels has gone awry, but a decade that’s not how most of us will remember Thompson. He will be remembered as one of the great shooters the game has ever seen, a strong defender (pre-injuries), and a four-time champion with the most laid-back of attitudes.

He will always be loved in the Bay Area, and he will always love those fans and that city. He said that in a touching farewell to the city on Instagram.

Klay says goodbye to the Bay. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vnQ9QLuzRU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 5, 2024

“Oh Bay Area, there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about y’all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region…

“Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Until we meet again. Sea captain out.”

Thompson’s former teammate Kevin Durant called him a “Bay Area god.”

As needed as it may be for him personally, and as much as it could be good for Dallas on the court, it’s still going to be strange to see Klay Thompson in another jersey next season.