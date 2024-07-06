 Skip navigation
David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
John Deere Classic - Round Two
John Deere Classic: Third-round tee times, groupings at TPC Deere Run
John Deere Classic - Round Two
Aaron Rai and C.T. Pan share the John Deere Classic lead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
nbc_golf_jdclr2hl_240705.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_spiethsound_240705.jpg
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
John Deere Classic - Round Two
John Deere Classic: Third-round tee times, groupings at TPC Deere Run
John Deere Classic - Round Two
Aaron Rai and C.T. Pan share the John Deere Classic lead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
nbc_golf_jdclr2hl_240705.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_spiethsound_240705.jpg
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sea Captain Out: Klay Thompson says heartfelt goodbye to Bay Area fans

  
Published July 5, 2024 10:08 PM
Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 09: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors high fives fans before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on April 09, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Klay Thompson will always be remembered as a Golden State Warrior. Maybe Dallas lets him re-write the narrative of the past couple of years that he feels has gone awry, but a decade that’s not how most of us will remember Thompson. He will be remembered as one of the great shooters the game has ever seen, a strong defender (pre-injuries), and a four-time champion with the most laid-back of attitudes.

He will always be loved in the Bay Area, and he will always love those fans and that city. He said that in a touching farewell to the city on Instagram.

“Oh Bay Area, there are not enough words and images to convey how I really feel about y’all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for the best times of my life. It was such an honor to put that Dubs jersey on from day 1. I really just wanted to be the best I could be and help bring as many championships as possible to the region…

“Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened. Until we meet again. Sea captain out.”

Thompson’s former teammate Kevin Durant called him a “Bay Area god.”

As needed as it may be for him personally, and as much as it could be good for Dallas on the court, it’s still going to be strange to see Klay Thompson in another jersey next season.

