 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic
Cam Davis, Akshay Bhatia make significant jumps in Presidents Cup standings
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Richard Bland wins second straight major, prevailing in Monday playoff at U.S. Senior Open
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
The Open Championship field is a big one, projecting at over 156 players

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penske_rmortgage_240701.jpg
Inside Davis’ Rocket Mortgage Classic win
nbc_golf_gt_benselintv_240701.jpg
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
nbc_golf_gt_RexLavDiscussion_240701.jpg
What Darbon’s appointment means for golf’s future

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic
Cam Davis, Akshay Bhatia make significant jumps in Presidents Cup standings
U.S. Senior Open Championship - Final Round
Richard Bland wins second straight major, prevailing in Monday playoff at U.S. Senior Open
The 152nd Open Media Day - Royal Troon Golf Club
The Open Championship field is a big one, projecting at over 156 players

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penske_rmortgage_240701.jpg
Inside Davis’ Rocket Mortgage Classic win
nbc_golf_gt_benselintv_240701.jpg
Bensel Jr. reflects on sinking back-to-back aces
nbc_golf_gt_RexLavDiscussion_240701.jpg
What Darbon’s appointment means for golf’s future

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sell high: ownership group puts Boston Celtics up for sale

  
Published July 1, 2024 01:54 PM
Boston Celtics fans celebrate as team win 18th NBA championship

BOSTON, USA - JUNE 21: Celtics team owner Wyc Grousbeck carries the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy before the start of the Championship parade in Boston, Massachusetts on June 21, 2024. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Anadolu via Getty Images

Boston’s ownership group is taking the “sell high” business catchphrase to a new high.

The NBA champion Boston Celtics are for sale.

Forbes estimates the value of the Celtics at $4.7 billion, but the publication’s valuations have proven to be on the low side when it comes to sales.

There are a few reasons the timing makes sense. First, the Celtics are coming off an NBA championship and are set up to compete for a ring in the next handful of years, led by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. On a purely business side, the league and teams are about to get an influx of money from a new national television rights deal — which will more than double the money coming into the league from that source — followed by expansion, which will lead to massive expansion payments (the expected buy-in price could be close to $4 billion for each team) divided among the 30 existing NBA team owners.

Wyc Grousbeck and the current Celtics ownership group — who gave a max contract extension to Brown last summer and will do the same with Tatum this summer — will get to ride with the Celtics through this championship window, but the handover in four years times with what will be some hard choices for the new ownership group about breaking up this team.

The Celtics are not alone, long-time owner and prominent NBA personality Mark Cuban recently sold his stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

Mentions
Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics