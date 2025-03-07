Cassie Porter, Nasa Hataoka share LPGA lead through two rounds in China
Published March 7, 2025 08:50 AM
SANYA, China — Nasa Hataoka and Cassie Porter were atop the leaderboard with a one-shot lead Friday after the second round of the LPGA’s Blue Bay tournament on China’s southern island of Hainan.
Hataoka shot a 6-under 66 and Porter was in with a 68, both 7-under 137 after two rounds.
Rio Takeda was a shot behind after a 69, and Gabby Lopez (70) and Auston Kim (71) were two back.
Jeeno Thitikul, the LPGA’s No. 2 ranked player, shot a 73 and was five shots off the lead. Home favorite Ruoning Yin of China, No. 4-ranked by the LPGA, shot a 74 and was nine shot behind.
Defending champion Bailey Tardy was 10 shots behind after a 72.