Giannis Antetokounmpo joins 20,000 points club while scoring 32 in Bucks win vs. Mavericks

  
Published March 6, 2025 02:37 PM

Ask Giannis Antetokounmpo about reaching 20,000 points in his career, and it’s all about his routine, consistency and work ethic.

Antetokounmpo reached that 20,000-point milestone on Wednesday night with a driving layup, on his way to 32 points in a Bucks win against the Mavericks.

Antetokounmpo is the sixth-youngest player to reach this milestone, and the 52nd NBA player overall.

“I hope a lot of people see me and I represent the people who might not have it all, might not be the most talented people, but they are disciplined and they show up every night to do the right thing,” Antetokounmpo said postgame, via the Associated Press. “No matter the outcome, they keep coming back and keep on being disciplined in their craft. I hope I can represent all those people...

“It doesn’t matter what I feel – if I feel good, bad, if I’m bored or I’m excited,” Antetokounmpo said. “If I’ve lost the game or won the game, it does not matter. I will do what’s necessary. I will do the job. I won’t negotiate with myself.”

“It’s like Groundhog Day,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. “He does it every day, same thing. I think at times we do take it for granted. And we really shouldn’t.”

As Lillard noted postgame, Antetokounmpo reached this milestone with far fewer 3-pointers than other players in the modern era. He is more of a throwback that way. Next up for Antetokounmpo? Scoring 30,000 points.

“Now, it’s not a goal of mine,” Antetokounmpo said. He added what he’s really chasing is winning another ring or two.

