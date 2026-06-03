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NBA Playoff Highlights

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson reportedly will be available to play in Game 1 of NBA Finals

  
Published June 3, 2026 01:20 PM

SAN ANTONIO — When news broke that Knicks reserve center Mitchell Robinson fractured a finger — it turned out to be his hand — and had surgery to repair it, there were understandable doubts he would be able to get healthy enough for Game 1. This is the kind of injury that usually takes more than a month to heal.

Robinson is expected to be available to play in Game 1, reports Shams Charania of ESPN.

This is not a surprise. Robinson had been pushing to return to play but remains officially “questionable” for Game 1, a status unlikely to change until the hour before tip-off. However, he practiced with the team on Tuesday with just a wrap on his hand, and the expectation has been that if he could play, he would.

New York needs Robinson and his physicality to help defend Victor Wembanyama, an assignment he will draw for much of the series. In the Knicks’ NBA Cup Finals victory over the Spurs back in December, Robinson had 10 offensive rebounds and was a force on both ends of the floor.

Robinson suffered the hand injury at home, not during Game 4 against the Cavaliers or at the Knicks’ practice facility (it is still not clear exactly what caused it). Robinson fractured his fifth metacarpal, which is the bone that connects the little finger to the wrist.

Because it’s a hand injury, it can be wrapped and padded to protect it on the court. How that impacts his ability to catch a pass or pull down a contested rebound remains to be seen.

It looks like we will find out in Game 1.

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