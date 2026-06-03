How to Watch 2026 NBA Finals, Game 1 of New York Knicks vs. San Antino Spurs: TV, tipoff time, preview, odds

The NBA Finals will begin tonight with a matchup 27 years in the making amid a new generation of superstars.

Behind point guard Jalen Brunson, the New York Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals and have been idle since May 25.

The San Antonio Spurs and Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama arrive on the opposite end of the spectrum, having won the Western Conference Finals over the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in a bruising seven-game series that ended May 30.

Opinions are split on who will become the eighth different NBA champion in the past eight seasons, but it’s expected to be another long series.

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals preview: Can Wembanyama slow Knicks roll? There is more to this series than how Victor Wembanyama impacts both ends of the court. But that’s also a huge factor.

Please see below for more on Game 1 of the NBA Finals:

How to watch Knicks vs. Spurs in 2026 NBA Finals, Game 1

When: Wednesday, June 3

Wednesday, June 3 Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV : ABC

: ABC Announcing team : Mike Breen (play by play), Richard Jefferson (analyst), Tim Legler (analyst), Lisa Salters (courtside reporter)

: Mike Breen (play by play), Richard Jefferson (analyst), Tim Legler (analyst), Lisa Salters (courtside reporter) Series: 0-0

Knicks-Spurs preview

The Knicks enter the Finals having won a record 11 consecutive games, which includes sweeps of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Brunson is the team’s unquestioned leader, and Karl-Anthony Towns is another star who can provide an inside-outside presence. OG Anunoby (48.3% on 3-pointers in the playoffs) and Mikal Bridges are also solid contributors.

The durability of reserve center Mitchell Robinson, who recently underwent surgery on a fractured little finger on his right hand, will be a major factor. Robinson is hoping to play in Game 1 and will be needed to contain Wembanyama as well as deliver offensive rebounding.

In his NBA playoffs debut, Wembanyama has been predictably outstanding for the Spurs, who are seeking their first title since 2014.

He will be the key to a stifling defense that just frustrated Oklahoma City (especially neutralizing Chet Holmgren) with San Antonio relying on Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, Julian Champagnie, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson.

San Antonio’s offense might be a bigger question against a tough Knicks defense, which held the Spurs to 19 points in a fourth-quarter comeback to win the NBA Cup.

2026 NBA Finals schedule

(All times are ET; all games on ABC)



Game 1 : Tonight at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

: Tonight at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Game 2 : Friday, June 5 at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

: Friday, June 5 at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Game 3 : Monday, June 8 at New York, 8:30 p.m.

: Monday, June 8 at New York, 8:30 p.m. Game 4 : Wednesday, June 10 at New York, 8:30 p.m.

: Wednesday, June 10 at New York, 8:30 p.m. Game 5 : Saturday, June 13 at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.*

: Saturday, June 13 at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.* Game 6 : Tuesday, June 16 at New York, 8:30 p.m.*

: Tuesday, June 16 at New York, 8:30 p.m.* Game 7: Friday, June 19 at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.*

*—If necessary

Knicks vs. Spurs odds

Game 1 odds according to DraftKings,

Spread : Spurs by 4.5

: Spurs by 4.5 Total : 218.5

: 218.5 Moneyline: Spurs (-192), Knicks (+160)

Finals winner: Spurs -205, Knicks +170