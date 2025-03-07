South Florida Bulls at No. 16 Memphis Tigers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Its Friday, March 7, and the Bulls of South Florida (13-17, 6-11) are in Memphis to take on Penny Hardaway’s Tigers (25-5, 15-2). It is the final regular season game for each of these schools. A Memphis win clinches the AAC regular season title for the Tigers.

Memphis has won four in a row. They have lost one since January 20. The Tigers are led by Sophomore PJ Haggerty who is averaging 21.3 points per game.

USF has lost three straight and six of their last seven. Senior Jamille Reynolds leads the Bulls in scoring averaging 12.9 points per game.

These schools met last month on February 13 in Tampa. Memphis jumped out to an early lead, surrendered just 27 points in the first half, and rolled to an 80-65 win.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch South Florida at Memphis

Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Time: 9:00PM EST

Site: FedExForum

City: Memphis, TN

Network/Streaming: ESPN2

Game odds for Bulls at Tigers

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: South Florida Bulls (+700), Memphis Tigers (-1100)

Spread: Tigers -13.5

Total: 150.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for South Florida at Memphis

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the South Florida Bulls at +13.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 150.5.

South Florida at Memphis: Top betting trends and recent stats

Memphis is 5-9 ATS at home this season

South Florida is 5-6 ATS on the road this season

Memphis has won 7 of their last 10 games against South Florida, but the Bulls are 6-4 ATS in those 10 games

The Under has cashed in South Florida’s last 4 games and in 6 of their last 7 games

South Florida has not covered the spread in their last 3 games

