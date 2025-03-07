 Skip navigation
NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Islanders
Avalanche acquire Brock Nelson from the Islanders on the eve of the NHL trade deadline
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Iowa
No. 8 Michigan State takes outright Big Ten regular-season title with 91-84 victory over Iowa
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bryan Woo
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bryan Woo

McIntosh dominates 200m butterfly in Westmont
McIntosh dominates 200m butterfly in Westmont
Andrew makes statement in 100m breaststroke
Andrew makes statement in 100m breaststroke
Douglass holds off King in 100m breaststroke
Douglass holds off King in 100m breaststroke

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Lakers come from 10 down in fourth quarter to beat Knicks, Brunson leaves in overtime with turned ankle

  
Published March 7, 2025 02:12 AM
New York Knicks v Los Angeles Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 6: LeBron James #23 high fives Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the New York Knicks on March 6, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Lakers’ end-of-game offense has options: LeBron James creating and driving, or Luka Doncic doing this.

The Knicks’ end-of-game offense is all Jalen Brunson — he creates for everyone else. This game essentially ended with 1:20 left in overtime when Brunson went down with a nasty rolled ankle. How nasty? The Knicks are optimistic it is “just” a sprain and not something worse, reports Chris Haynes, although it will take an MRI to confirm.

The Lakers came from 10 down in the fourth quarter to win in overtime, 113-109, in one of the season’s more entertaining games. This was Los Angeles’ eighth straight win and 12th in a row against teams over .500.

Doncic finished with 32 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, while LeBron James added 31 points for Los Angeles. More importantly, the improved Lakers defense was flying all over the place and held the Knicks to a 104.8 offensive rating, 13.4 points per 100 possessions below their season average.

Brunson led New York with 39 points and 10 assists. After this game, the Knicks have the fifth-best record in the NBA at 40-22 but are 0-9 against the four teams ahead of them in the standings (Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Boston, and the Lakers).

