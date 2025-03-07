Lakers come from 10 down in fourth quarter to beat Knicks, Brunson leaves in overtime with turned ankle

The Lakers’ end-of-game offense has options: LeBron James creating and driving, or Luka Doncic doing this.

LUKA 2 STRAIGHT BUCKETS TO START OT 😤



Nasty midrange work.

Rainbow 3 off the screen.



He's up to 32... Lakers trying to win their 8th in a row on TNT! pic.twitter.com/vrALsGJyIY — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2025

The Knicks’ end-of-game offense is all Jalen Brunson — he creates for everyone else. This game essentially ended with 1:20 left in overtime when Brunson went down with a nasty rolled ankle. How nasty? The Knicks are optimistic it is “just” a sprain and not something worse, reports Chris Haynes, although it will take an MRI to confirm.

The Lakers came from 10 down in the fourth quarter to win in overtime, 113-109, in one of the season’s more entertaining games. This was Los Angeles’ eighth straight win and 12th in a row against teams over .500.

HIGH-LEVEL HOOPS IN KNICKS/LAKERS 🍿



A 4Q & OT filled with ties, lead changes, tough shot-making and clutch buckets 🤝



Lakers win their 8th straight ahead of another clash vs. Boston on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/Cl78vHbC7Y — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2025

Doncic finished with 32 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, while LeBron James added 31 points for Los Angeles. More importantly, the improved Lakers defense was flying all over the place and held the Knicks to a 104.8 offensive rating, 13.4 points per 100 possessions below their season average.

Brunson led New York with 39 points and 10 assists. After this game, the Knicks have the fifth-best record in the NBA at 40-22 but are 0-9 against the four teams ahead of them in the standings (Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Boston, and the Lakers).

