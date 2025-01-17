 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley’s $25M extension is richest salary in women’s college hoops history, South Carolina says
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17

Top Clips

nbc_dps_garrettintv_250117.jpg
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions_Pressure.jpg
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
oly_xx_chasinggold_skimofeature.jpg
U.S. Ski Mountaineering gathers for training camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dawn Staley
Dawn Staley’s $25M extension is richest salary in women’s college hoops history, South Carolina says
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
NCAA adds women’s wrestling as championship sport
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Indiana
Buckeyes vs. Hoosiers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats for January 17

Top Clips

nbc_dps_garrettintv_250117.jpg
Which upset could happen in NFL Divisional Round?
Lions_Pressure.jpg
Lions under heavy pressure to win vs. Commanders
oly_xx_chasinggold_skimofeature.jpg
U.S. Ski Mountaineering gathers for training camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 40, Thunder get revenge crushing Cavaliers by 20

  
Published January 17, 2025 12:49 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - JANUARY 16: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 16, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

When these two teams met last week, the story was about how the Cavaliers’ offense overwhelmed the Thunder’s defense.

In Thursday’s rematch, the Thunder defense showed how elite it can be — and so did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 40 on the night.

Oklahoma City’s pressure defense led to seven first-quarter Cavaliers turnovers, which let the Thunder get out in transition where they are the most dangerous. The result was a 22-2 Oklahoma City to end the first quarter that had them up by 18 points after 12 minutes. That lead jumped out to 25 in the second, and the game was never in doubt after that. OKC’s lead got as big as 42 before they cruised in for the 134-114 victory.

The Thunder defense held the Cavaliers to a 108.6 net rating for the game, 14.1 points per 100 below their league average.

This is an especially impressive win considering Oklahoma City was without both of its seven-footers — Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren. This forced the Thunder to go small and switch everything, which threw the Cavaliers off despite having their own two seven-footers (Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen) on the court.

Lu Dort scored a season-high 22 points for OKC, while Jalen Williams added 19. Darius Garland had 20 points and nine assists for Cleveland.

Mentions
OKC_Dort_Luguentz.jpg Luguentz Dort CLE_Garland_Darius.jpg Darius Garland OKC_Williams_Jalen.jpg Jalen Williams OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Oklahoma City Thunder Primary Logo Oklahoma City Thunder Cleveland Cavaliers Primary Logo Cleveland Cavaliers