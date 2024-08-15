 Skip navigation
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round One
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship: Round 1 news, updates, scoring, highlights
Caitlin Clark
Indianapolis to host 2025 WNBA All-Star Game with Fever leading league's surge in popularity
nbc_nas_austindillondisc_240814.jpg
Analysis: Austin Dillon 'crossed the line' without NASCAR specifying where its line actually is

nbc_ffhh_wrrankings_240815.jpg
Can Nacua deliver on 2024 fantasy projections?
nbc_ffhh_rbrankings_240815.jpg
Williams' workload with Rams 'not a concern'
nbc_ffhh_terankings_240815.jpg
Kittle is a 'boom or bust' TE fantasy option

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_ffhh_wrrankings_240815.jpg
Can Nacua deliver on 2024 fantasy projections?
nbc_ffhh_rbrankings_240815.jpg
Williams’ workload with Rams ‘not a concern’
nbc_ffhh_terankings_240815.jpg
Kittle is a ‘boom or bust’ TE fantasy option

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sharpshooter, 3-Point Contest champion Joe Harris retires from basketball

  
Published August 15, 2024 02:15 PM
Joe Harris was one of the great development stories of the NBA. Relatively unheralded out of Virginia (he was a second-round pick with questions about his athleticism), he was traded by the Cavaliers and waived by the Magic during his second season in the NBA. However, with the Brooklyn Nets, after that, he grew into one of the best pure shooters in the game — someone who beat Stephen Curry in an All-Star Saturday 3-Point Contest.

Harris has decided to retire from basketball, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Harris signed with Brooklyn in 2016 when GM Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson were working on rebuilding a struggling franchise. Within a couple of years under Atkinson, Harris had developed into one of the best and most feared shooters in the NBA. At his peak, from 2018-2021, Harris averaged at least 13.7 points a game and, more importantly, shot 45.8% from 3, twice leading the league in 3-point percentage. In 201,9 at the All-Star Game, Harris won the 3-Point Contest.

Things came apart early in the 2021-22 season when Harris suffered a major ankle injury, he never moved or shot as well after that. The Nets eventually traded him to Detroit before last season in a salary dump move.

Over a 10-year career, Harris averaged 10.3 points a game and shot 43.6% from 3, which remains the fifth-best percentage in the league.

