Spurs’ Zach Collins flips off referee after getting ejected

  
Published December 7, 2024 01:31 PM
Sacramento Kings v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 6: Zach Collins #23 of the San Antonio Spurs is ejected during game against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at Frost Bank Center on December 6, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zach Collins can get his checkbook out now just to be ready, because he will be writing one to the league.

In the second quarter of the Spurs’ blowout loss to the Kings, Collins was angry about a call: Domantas Sabonis got a pass in the midpost, lowered his shoulder and drove hard into Collins, pushed his way under the basket and went up, and Collins got called for the foul on the shot. On the broadcast, Collins can be heard yelling at referee Michael Smith, “What the f***?” as he walks over to hand him the ball.

The Spurs then took Collins out of the game, but as he walked to the bench Collins wasn’t done and said a few more magical words to Smith, who hit Collins back with a technical. Collins responded to that by yelling a few more things at Smith that we can’t publish here, earning Collins a second technical and an ejection. Collins responded to getting tossed like this.

That’s going to lighten Collins’ next paycheck by more than a few dollars.

Collins was starting with Victor Wembanyama out due to a back injury. To put it kindly, the Spurs are not the same team without Wembanyama.

