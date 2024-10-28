Stephen Curry to miss at least two games with ankle sprain but no structural damage

It could be much worse, but anything that keeps Stephen Curry off the court is a problem for the Golden State Warriors.

Curry has a sprained ankle and will be re-evaluated on Friday, the team announced on Monday. That means he will be out for two home games against the banged-up Pelicans on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stephen Curry & De'Anthony Melton injury updates: pic.twitter.com/IKWH8nmfFF — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 28, 2024

Curry has a lengthy history of ankle injuries, which raised fears when he limped off the court and back to the locker room during the Golden State home opener. This is about as positive an outcome as could have been hoped for, which is good news for the Warriors because they need him on the court.

Re: Steph: The peroneals (also known as the fibularis muscles) are primarily responsible for plantar flexion & eversion. They are often stretched when the ankle is forced inward. Other players to suffer the injury include Donovan Mitchell & Nick Young. Low-grade strains have an… — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) October 28, 2024

Curry injured his ankle against the Clippers on Sunday night. He had tweaked his ankle earlier in the game and could be seen trying to stretch it and get it right, but in the fourth quarter, he rolled it when trying to set a screen on Nicolas Batum.

Steph appears to aggravate his ankle injury and heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/AllTixka32 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2024

The issue for the Warriors without Curry is best summed up this way: After the loss to the Clippers, Steve Kerr was asked who would be the No. 1 offensive option if Curry missed much time, and his response was he didn’t know. Kerr has been running a 12-man rotation looking for what works on the court and now he’s got more searching to do.

At least until this weekend.