Stephen Curry to miss at least two games with ankle sprain but no structural damage

  
Published October 28, 2024 04:30 PM

It could be much worse, but anything that keeps Stephen Curry off the court is a problem for the Golden State Warriors.

Curry has a sprained ankle and will be re-evaluated on Friday, the team announced on Monday. That means he will be out for two home games against the banged-up Pelicans on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Curry has a lengthy history of ankle injuries, which raised fears when he limped off the court and back to the locker room during the Golden State home opener. This is about as positive an outcome as could have been hoped for, which is good news for the Warriors because they need him on the court.

Curry injured his ankle against the Clippers on Sunday night. He had tweaked his ankle earlier in the game and could be seen trying to stretch it and get it right, but in the fourth quarter, he rolled it when trying to set a screen on Nicolas Batum.

The issue for the Warriors without Curry is best summed up this way: After the loss to the Clippers, Steve Kerr was asked who would be the No. 1 offensive option if Curry missed much time, and his response was he didn’t know. Kerr has been running a 12-man rotation looking for what works on the court and now he’s got more searching to do.

At least until this weekend.

Mentions
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors