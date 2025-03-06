Steve Kerr: ‘For the good of the game, we need to enforce traveling violations’

Steve Kerr speaks for a lot of fans: He wants the NBA to start calling traveling more.

His latest rant on the topic — one he has complained about in the past, all the way up to Adam Silver — came Monday night, when his Warriors ended up with a comfortable win against the Hornets, but LaMelo Ball got away with a travel in the third quarter.

Lamelo Ball traveled to Mars and no call. Steve Kerr absolutely loses it.



League just wants to screw Warriors to the absolute fullest pic.twitter.com/IOx8kiVR6i — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) March 4, 2025

After the game, Kerr went off on the lack of traveling calls around the league, saying he sees five or six a game that go uncalled, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

"I've made that clear to the league. Maybe I'll hear back from them after these comments." Steve Kerr criticized NBA officials for missing traveling calls after his tech tonight 😳 — Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T04:20:31.973Z

“I don’t understand why we’re not teaching our officials to call travel in this league. They do a great job, they work their tails off, they communicate well, but I see five, six travels a game that aren’t called. We had four ourselves in Philadelphia [on Saturday vs. the 76ers], none of them were called. You know it’s a problem when there’s like a hundred fans in the stands and every coach on the sideline – everybody’s doing that [traveling violation signal].

“Everyone’s seeing it, so we’re clearly not teaching, as a league, our officials to look at the feet. And I’ve made that clear to the league. Maybe I’ll hear back from them after these comments – for the good of the game. The entire game is based on footwork. For the good of the game, we need to enforce traveling violations. And we’re not doing it. I don’t understand why...

“Everyone sees it. I just think we can do a better job. It’s about the way we are teaching it. These (officials) are awesome. They have brutal jobs and they have a million things to watch. But footwork is the entire basis of the game, and we need to call traveling. It will be a much better game if we clean it up.”

It’s not hard to find examples of these kinds of plays.

Will anything likely come of Kerr’s rant? Not in the short term, but he’s put the topic back on the table for the Competition Committee to discuss this offseason. That may be enough for Kerr, who has been making this complaint since 2016.

