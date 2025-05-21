 Skip navigation
Thunder’s defense, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander overwhelm Timberwolves in second half to take Game 1 114-88

  
Published May 20, 2025 11:56 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This felt like so many of Oklahoma City’s games during the regular season. In particular, the 68 wins.

The Thunder’s elite pressure defense forced 19 turnovers and turned them into 31 points. Oklahoma City’s defense took away the paint, giving up just 20 points on 43.5% shooting in the key. The Timberwolves tried to shoot over the top of it and that got them an early lead when they shot 8-of-19 to start the game, but the math caught up with them and Minnesota shot 7-of-32 (21.9%) the rest of the way.

Then came the run. Sparked by that defense, the Thunder took the lead with a 10-0 run using their small-ball lineup in the third quarter. That was stretched out to 17-2 with Kenrich Williams hitting some big shots off the bench. By the start of the fourth, Oklahoma City was up by 10, 76-66, and they pulled away late.

Then Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, after a rough 2-of-13 first half, found his groove, shot 8-of-14 in the second half, drew fouls, and finished with a game-high 31 points.

The result was a comfortable 114-88 win at home, which has Oklahoma City up 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals. Game 2 is Thursday night in the same building.

This defense is why Oklahoma City is the title favorite, holding Anthony Edwards to zero points in the fourth quarter and the Timberwolves team to a 92.6 offensive rating for the game. It’s not just that the Thunder have elite defenders like Lu Dort and Alex Caruso, it’s their teamwork — they can have two or three players swarming the ball trying to force a turnover, yet still seem not to leave anyone else open. By the end, the swarming defense had the Timberwolves hesitant and second-guessing before making a pass. That defense led to offense.

Also in the second half, the Thunder started to get inside the Timberwolves’ stout defense, which led to dunks and open 3-pointers.

It was a rough night for Edwards, who picked up a foolish early technical for tossing the ball at Gilgeous-Alexander.

Later in the first quarter, Edwards went back to the locker room after turning his ankle on a landing. Fortunately, he returned to the floor midway through the second quarter and looked like nothing had happened.

Julius Randle was Minnesota’s offense in the first half scoring 20 points and shooting 5-of-6 from 3. Minnesota was an impressive 7-of-17 on above-the-break 3-pointers in the first half, but that dried up after the break. The Timberwolves’ defense focused more on Randle, who scored eight points in the second half.

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren came on in the second half for the Thunder, finishing with 19 and 15 points respectively.

Edwards finished with 18 for Minnesota as only he and Randle scored in double figures.

