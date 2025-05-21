Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 2 predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 22

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

On May 22nd, the Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33) and Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) will square off at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Timberwolves dropped game one in Oklahoma to the Thunder. It was a brilliant second half from the Thunder, where they outscored the Timberwolves by 30 (70-40).

The Thunder were scorching hot from the field. They shot 50% from the field and 52.4% from deep.

The Timberwolves are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Thunder have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and, of course, our predictions, picks, and best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder live today

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Paycom Center

City: Oklahoma City, OK

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Timberwolves (+250), Thunder (-313)

Spread: Thunder -7.5

Over/Under: 214 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 105.93, and the Thunder 109.84.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Timberwolves vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Thunder game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 214.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Thunder on Thursday

The Thunder have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Western Conference Northwest Division teams

The Under is 4-1 in the Timberwolves’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Timberwolves have covered the Spread in 10 of their 17 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams this season

