Lynx beat Wings 85-81 for 2nd time in 5 days, spoiling homecoming for Bueckers

MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier had 28 points and eight rebounds to lead the Minnesota Lynx to their second victory over the Dallas Wings in five days, an 85-81 decision that spoiled the homecoming for first overall draft pick Paige Bueckers on Wednesday night.

Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams each added 13 points for the Lynx (3-0), who have picked up where they left off last season in the WNBA Finals, where they lost to the New York Liberty in a tense series that went to overtime in the decisive Game 5.

Bueckers, who grew up cheering for the Lynx and won a state championship at Target Center with Hopkins High School before her standout college career at Connecticut, had 12 points, 10 assists and three steals. In her first three WNBA games, Bueckers is shooting 13 for 35 from the floor, including her debut at home on Friday against the Lynx.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings (0-3) with 21 points on 8-for-20 shooting. She went 5 for 13 from beyond the arc, tying Diana Taurasi as the fastest players in league history to 500 3-pointers in 198 career games.

The Lynx, who won at Dallas 99-84 and at Los Angeles 89-75 to open the season, had a tougher time in their home opener and fell behind 15-5 before snapping back with a 12-0 run. They controlled most of the game, until a late cold spell let the Wings back in it.

The Lynx went nearly four minutes without a basket, until Williams swished a baseline jumper with 2:47 remaining to push their lead back to 78-73.

Ogunbale’s 3-pointer with 39 seconds left pulled the Wings within two, but Williams rebounded her own miss to keep the ensuing possession alive for Collier to get fouled and go to the line where she went 12 for 12.