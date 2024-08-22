 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Media Days
Reports: Kirk Ferentz, assistant suspended for No. 25 Iowa’s opener over recruiting violation
TOPSHOT-GOLF-ESP-US-EUR-SOLHEIM
Solheim Cup: History, format, teams and how to watch
Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
The 2024 Shy-Away 30: Barkley, Diggs lead list

Top Clips

nbc_big10mediaday_purdue_walters_240822.jpg
Purdue’s Walters ready to apply lessons learned
nbc_pft_bonixstartingv2_240822.jpg
Nix becomes Payton’s 1st rookie QB to start a year
nbc_pft_petecarroll_240822.jpg
Carroll isn’t ‘desiring’ coaching right now

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Suns waive Nassir Little, EJ Liddell to open up roster spot

  
Published August 22, 2024 11:07 AM
Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 22: Nassir Little #25 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 22, 2024 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Portland thought enough of Nassir Little’s potential to sign him to a four-year, $28 million contract in 2023 — a contract that was also a good size for a trade. That is how Little ended up in Phoenix, he was part of the three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to Milwaukee and Jusuf Nurkic to the Suns.

After one season, the Suns waived Little, along with forward EJ Liddell, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Little is still owed $21.5 million over three years on his current contract, which will be stretched, according to the report.

Little responded to the news in an Instagram post.

Waiving these two takes the Suns roster from 16 guaranteed contracts to 14, opening up a roster spot in Phoenix and giving the franchise some flexibility to make a move during training camp or at the trade deadline (although, as a second apron tax team, the moves the Suns can make are limited). It also reduces the Suns’ tax bill, rather than paying Little $6.75 million this season he will cost just $3.1 million on the books (and will be on the books at that number for six years beyond this one).

Liddell being waived was expected after the Suns acquired him a few weeks ago in a salary dump trade of David Roddy. Liddell, a second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2022, missed what would have been his rookie season with a torn ACL. He played most of last season in the G-League but came up to the Pelicans for eight games.

Little being waived was more surprising, although Phoenix drafted Ryan Dunn in the first round last June and wants to give the 6'6" wing out of Virginia a chance, taking minutes that would have gone to Little. Last season Little continued to battle injuries, as he has much of his career, and fell out of Frank Vogel’s rotation after the All-Star break. Little played in 45 games last season averaging 3.4 points in 10.2 minutes per game.

For a rebuilding team, taking a flier on the 24-year-old Little on a minimum deal might be worth it, he showed enough flashes in Portland to earn that $28 million contract.

