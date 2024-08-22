The annual question has returned: Is Zion Williamson in the best shape of his career?

Let ‘Muscle Watch 2024' — the NBA’s annual social media “he’s in the best shape of his life” frenzy — begin.

First up is perennial muscle watch favorite Zion Williamson, who sparked conversation when this photo from a free basketball camp he held for children in his hometown Spartanburg, South Carolina, went viral.

Zion looks like he’s in the best shape of his life pic.twitter.com/itoH2tMuQ8 — Ingram Alerts (@IngramAlerts) August 17, 2024

Ignoring the fact he’s kind of stretching his neck out here and the photo’s angle, Zion does look in good shape. At this event, Zion’s stepfather said Zion is currently 281 pounds (below the 284 he played at Duke) and is aiming to get to 272 by the start of the NBA season.

Here’s a video of Zion speaking at that same event, which may give a better picture of where he is physically, he doesn’t look quite as skinny in this one, but he’s clearly in good shape.

Pelicans Star forward Zion Williamson said earlier today at his camp that CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy are his favorite teammates. pic.twitter.com/1m9M34I5C8 — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) August 18, 2024

After Zion and the Pelicans flamed out against the Lakers in last December’s In-Season Tournament semi-final in Las Vegas, the young star took a lot of heat — from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal on “Inside the NBA,” and on social media — about his weight and conditioning. That seemed to get through to him, as he got noticeably thinner and in better shape as the season wore on.

For the season, Zion played in 70 games and averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists a night, leading the Pelicans to 49 wins and the No. 7 seed. In the first Play-In Game, Zion was on fire and dropped 40 and 11 against the Lakers, but injured his hamstring with just over three minutes remaining in that contest. Zion was out for the Pelicans Play-In win over the Kings to advance to the playoffs, nor did he touch the court in any of the four games against Oklahoma City as the Thunder swept the Pelicans out of the postseason.

That remains the biggest question about Zion — can he just stay healthy and on the court? Would you bet on that?

His conditioning is part of it, and while one should take every offseason report about what great shape a player is in (or how they added some skill to their game) with plenty of salt, Zion looks good. Let’s hope it’s true. Playing lighter should help reduce the chance of an injury, but that remains the big thing. Can he just stay healthy and on the court? Because the Pelicans chances to take a step forward this season in a crowded West and surprise some teams starts with a healthy Zion, who likely will have to play plenty of small-ball five as New Orleans did not bring in a top center this summer as hoped (all due respect to Daniel Theis, who will be solid).