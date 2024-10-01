 Skip navigation
MLB: Playoffs-Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles
Bobby Witt Jr. and Cole Ragans lead the Royals over the Orioles 1-0 to open AL Wild Card Series
MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Skubal sensational, Tigers jump on Valdez early to get 3-1 win over Astros in AL Wild Card Series
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Southern California
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, and betting trends

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_travishunterint_241001.jpg
Hunter: Dream is the NFL, not the Heisman trophy
nbc_roto_rfbgsmith_241001.jpg
Assessing Smith’s viability as a QB1 in fantasy
nbc_roto_rfbbrown_241001.jpg
Brown doing ‘a lot with a little’ for Bengals

Three players Victor Wembanyama wants to dunk on (yes, Gobert is on that list).

  
Published October 1, 2024 07:03 PM

Victor Wembanyama is to make a leap this season and, to quote him after winning silver in the Paris Olympics, “I’m learning, and I’m worried for the opponents in a couple of years.”

Maybe a few specific, well-known opponents in particular. Speaking to CBS Sports’ Ashley Niclole Moss Wembanyama laid out the three players he most would like to dunk on.

“The best defenders would be the biggest challenge, so that would be Rudy Gobert, I think Kawhi [Leonard] would be, because all these guys I respect so much on the defensive end that it would be incredible to dunk on them. So I’d say Rudy, Kawhi and a third one would be Jonathan Isaac. I think [Isaac’s] a really, really underrated defender.”

There’s a lot of players around the NBA who would like to dunk on Gobert, but for Wembanyama it’s not personal animosity but a friendly rivalry with his fellow Frenchman. That rivalry could include Wembanyama taking the Defensive Player of the Year award away from Gobert this season.

Fans across the league know what kind of defender Kawhi Leonard still is to this day, but Wembanyama is right that a lot of them don’t know that the Orlando Magic’s Isaac is a First Team All-Defense level player (he’ll earn honors if he can stay healthy for 65 games in a season).

Wembanyama may want those three, but a lot of other players are going to be his victim on the path to that. Wembanyama is going to be in a lot of posters this season, and the Spurs are going to be an entertaining team to watch with Chris Paul feeding him the rock this season.

Mentions
Victor-Wembanyama.jpg Victor Wembanyama Jonathan Isaac.png Jonathan Isaac Rudy Gobert.png Rudy Gobert Kawhi Leonard.png Kawhi Leonard San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs