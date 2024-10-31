Thunder center Jaylin Williams irritated existing hamstring strain, to be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks

Jaylin Williams missed the entire Thunder preseason due to a strained hamstring, but the Thunder were hoping to get him back soon as depth behind Chet Holmgren.

That return is on hold — Williams “irritated his right hamstring strain during a workout yesterday and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks,” Thunder PR announced on Wednesday.

Williams was a solid backup for the Thunder last season — 4 points and 3.4 rebounds a game, fitting the OKC five-out style by shooting 36.8% from 3-point range — but was going to have to earn minutes this season with Isaiah Hartenstein arriving via free agency. The start of the season would have been the moment with Hartenstein out with a fractured hand, but Williams’ hamstring has held him out.

With the setback in his hamstring recovery, Williams is out until December at the earliest.