Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 9: Puka Nacua is back
SX 2024 Rd 02 San Francisco Shane McElrath in heavy mud.JPG
SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 14, Shane McElrath ground his way through 31 rounds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ross Colton
Avalanche deal with another injury with team’s leading scorer Ross Colton sidelined by a broken foot

Top Clips

nbc_uswnt_usagoal3_241030.jpg
Girma’s heads in another goal against Argentina
nbc_uswnt_usagoal2_241030.jpg
Cometti’s failed clearence gives USWNT a 2-0 lead
nbc_uswnt_usagoal1_241030.jpg
Girma heads in the rebound for USWNT’s first score

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Thunder center Jaylin Williams irritated existing hamstring strain, to be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks

  
Published October 30, 2024 08:54 PM

Jaylin Williams missed the entire Thunder preseason due to a strained hamstring, but the Thunder were hoping to get him back soon as depth behind Chet Holmgren.

That return is on hold — Williams “irritated his right hamstring strain during a workout yesterday and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks,” Thunder PR announced on Wednesday.

Williams was a solid backup for the Thunder last season — 4 points and 3.4 rebounds a game, fitting the OKC five-out style by shooting 36.8% from 3-point range — but was going to have to earn minutes this season with Isaiah Hartenstein arriving via free agency. The start of the season would have been the moment with Hartenstein out with a fractured hand, but Williams’ hamstring has held him out.

With the setback in his hamstring recovery, Williams is out until December at the earliest.

