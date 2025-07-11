Cubs at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 11

Its Friday, July 11 and the Cubs (55-38) are in the Bronx to begin a weekend series against the Yankees (52-41).

Chris Flexen is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Carlos Rodón for New York.

The Yankees welcome the Cubs following a sweep of the Seattle Mariners including an extra inning win last night. The Cubs lost two of three in Minneapolis to the Twins earlier this week.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Yankees

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: MARQ, YES

Odds for the Cubs at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Cubs (+157), Yankees (-189)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Yankees

Pitching matchup for July 11, 2025: Chris Flexen vs. Carlos Rodón

Cubs: Chris Flexen (5-0, 0.83 ERA)

Last outing: 7/5 vs. St. Louis - 3.2IP, 1ER, 4H, 0BB, 2Ks Yankees: Carlos Rodón (9-6, 3.30 ERA)

Last outing: 7/5 at Mets - 5IP, 6ER, 5H, 3BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Yankees

The Cubs have won 12 of 21 games against American League teams this season

The Under is 6-2-1 (67%) in the Yankees’ home games this season with Carlos Rodon starting

The Yankees have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 3.29 units

Aaron Judge was hitless last night but drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly

was hitless last night but drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly Cody Bellinger has hit in 15 straight games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Cubs and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

