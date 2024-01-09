 Skip navigation
Tyrese Haliburton has to be carried off court, out for game with strained hamstring

  
Published January 8, 2024 09:45 PM
NBA: Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

Jan 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is carried off the court with apparent leg injury in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Pacers and basketball fans everywhere are holding their breath, hoping this is not as bad as it looked.

Pacers breakout star Tyrese Haliburton slipped on a drive late in the first half against the Celtics, almost doing the splits, then instantly grabbed his hamstring. He had to be carried off the court, clearly in pain and with a towel draped over his head.

Haliburton was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game against Boston.

Haliburton will undergo an MRI in the next 24 hours which will determine the treatment plan and how long he will be out. Expect this to be weeks, not days, according to Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes and his database of NBA injuries.

Haliburton is having a breakout season and is the leading vote-getter from fans among East All-Star guards. He is averaging 24.2 points and 12.7 assists a game (both career highs) while shooting 40.4% from 3 on 8.6 attempts a game.

Indiana hung on to beat Boston 133-131, even without Haliburton in the second half, thanks to 26 points off the bench from Bennedict Mathurin. Aaron Nesmith added 17 and Myles Turner 16 with eight rebounds for Indiana, which had seven players score in double figures.

