USA players, NBA world reacts to USA’s instant classic Olympic win over Serbia

  
Published August 8, 2024 08:11 PM
2024 Olympics - Men's Semi-Finals Basketball: USA v Serbia

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 8: Stephen Curry #4 of the USA Men’s National Team looks on during the game during the Men’s Semi-Finals on August 8, 2024 at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The USA’s semi-final win over Serbia on Tuesday is an instant classic, arguably the greatest USA Olympic basketball game ever played. (The 2008 USA/Spain gold medal game would also be in the mix for that crown.)

Eventually we will turn our attention to France and the gold medal game, but we need to savor what we just witnessed. Revel in it. Games played with this passion and at this level are all too rare. The people involved recognized that, as did the basketball world.

Here are just some of the reactions from Paris, as well as from the basketball world.

Steve Kerr: “One of the greatest basketball games I’ve ever been a part of. Humbled by being part of it.”

Kevin Durant on former teammate Stephen Curry: “That was a godlike performance. God was with him tonight. It was one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen him play.”

Anthony Davis: “Got two words. Stephen Curry. Joel Embiid.”

Team USA’s basketball peers took to X to celebrate, praise, and be amazed.

And Alex Caruso speaks for all of us.

