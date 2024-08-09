USA players, NBA world reacts to USA’s instant classic Olympic win over Serbia
The USA’s semi-final win over Serbia on Tuesday is an instant classic, arguably the greatest USA Olympic basketball game ever played. (The 2008 USA/Spain gold medal game would also be in the mix for that crown.)
Eventually we will turn our attention to France and the gold medal game, but we need to savor what we just witnessed. Revel in it. Games played with this passion and at this level are all too rare. The people involved recognized that, as did the basketball world.
Here are just some of the reactions from Paris, as well as from the basketball world.
Steve Kerr: “One of the greatest basketball games I’ve ever been a part of. Humbled by being part of it.”
Kevin Durant on former teammate Stephen Curry: “That was a godlike performance. God was with him tonight. It was one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen him play.”
"This is the most fun I've had in a very long time."— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024
Stephen Curry reflects on Team USA's comeback win after his phenomenal performance. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/T0E6GL6LL9
Anthony Davis: “Got two words. Stephen Curry. Joel Embiid.”
Team USA’s basketball peers took to X to celebrate, praise, and be amazed.
🇺🇸🫡— Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) August 8, 2024
Thank you CHEF CURRY 🔥 https://t.co/Ay7yNEA1oK— DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 8, 2024
Chef Curry…— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 8, 2024
Hey Joel 🫣🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/zFbXVOp9ok— Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) August 8, 2024
30— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 8, 2024
Captain America
📘
💀
Jo
😤😤😤😤😤
This why Chef is that guy! 👨🍳— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 8, 2024
chef curry 😂— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 8, 2024
MVP Embiid has arrived… 💯— Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) August 8, 2024
LETS GOOOO!!!— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) August 8, 2024
And Alex Caruso speaks for all of us.
What a F——n treat to get this high level of basketball in August 🔥🔥— Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) August 8, 2024