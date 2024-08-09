USA players, NBA world reacts to USA’s instant classic Olympic win over Serbia

The USA’s semi-final win over Serbia on Tuesday is an instant classic, arguably the greatest USA Olympic basketball game ever played. (The 2008 USA/Spain gold medal game would also be in the mix for that crown.)

Eventually we will turn our attention to France and the gold medal game, but we need to savor what we just witnessed. Revel in it. Games played with this passion and at this level are all too rare. The people involved recognized that, as did the basketball world.

Here are just some of the reactions from Paris, as well as from the basketball world.

Steve Kerr: “One of the greatest basketball games I’ve ever been a part of. Humbled by being part of it.”

Kevin Durant on former teammate Stephen Curry: “That was a godlike performance. God was with him tonight. It was one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen him play.”

"This is the most fun I've had in a very long time."



Stephen Curry reflects on Team USA's comeback win after his phenomenal performance. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/T0E6GL6LL9 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 8, 2024

Anthony Davis: “Got two words. Stephen Curry. Joel Embiid.”

Team USA’s basketball peers took to X to celebrate, praise, and be amazed.

