Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 18

It’s Friday, April 18, and the Dallas Mavericks (39-43) and Memphis Grizzlies (48-34) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

The Mavericks are currently 17-25 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Grizzlies have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. Memphis lost the first play-in game to Golden State, 121-117, while Dallas beat Sacramento 120-106. Memphis is 3-1 against Dallas this season.

Game details & how to watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies live today

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: FedExForum

City: Memphis, TN

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Mavericks (+220), Grizzlies (-272)

Spread: Grizzlies -6.5

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 109.48, and the Grizzlies 112.88.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Mavericks vs. Grizzlies game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the first quarter Under between Dallas and Memphis:

“As frustrating as going 1-3 on the first quarter Unders during the play-in was, two of the three losses were the right side, but I just experienced buzzer-beats to end the quarter to lose by one point both times. In fact, both of those losses were in the Mavericks and Grizzlies games, so I want my money back. Seven of the past 10 play-in games have hit 57 or fewer points in the first quarter, so that’s a trend I will continue to back. Give me the first quarter Under 57.5 at -120 odds.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Grizzlies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Grizzlies on Friday

The Grizzlies have won their last 3 matchups against divisional opponents

The Over is 4-1 in the Mavericks’ last 5 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

The Mavericks have failed to cover in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

