Damian Lillard is cleared for full basketball activity, expected to rejoin Bucks in first round series

In what has been a rapid recovery from a potentially life-threatening disease, Damian Lillard has been taken off blood-thinning medications and has been “cleared for full basketball activity as the deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right calf has resolved,” the Milwaukee Bucks announced.

Lillard reportedly played some 3-on-3 Wednesday and practiced with the team Thursday, but he still needs to ramp up his conditioning and will not play on Saturday when Milwaukee travels to Indiana for Game 1 of their first-round series, the team has said. However, he should return before the first round is over.

“We’re thrilled for Dame,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “Our priority has always been Dame’s health. We’re grateful to our medical team for diagnosing and treating his DVT at an early stage, and for the world-renown hematology specialists at Mayo Clinic. Every step of Dame’s recovery has been at the direction of world-class medical professionals and their specific and strict protocols that have allowed for Dame’s safe and healthy return to play.”

Lillard averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists per game, shooting 37.6% on 3-pointers. Lillard’s ability to play in space in transition, as well as get buckets in the halfcourt, should be a boost for the Bucks in what will be a hard-fought first-round series against the Pacers.

