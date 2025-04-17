Ja Morant does not practice with Grizzlies Thursday, is gametime decision vs. Mavericks Friday

When Ja Morant went down with a rolled ankle against the Warriors Tuesday night, for a moment it felt like that could be the end of the Grizzlies’ season. To his credit, Morant showed his resolve and returned to the court for the final nine minutes, although he was clearly slowed and not moving with the same explosiveness. The Grizzlies fell just short in that 7/8 game, sending them to a Friday night showdown with Dallas for the final play-in spot in the West.

Ja Morant went down with an apparent ankle injury on this play.



Hope he’s okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/Xf61S6C6hj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 16, 2025

Morant did not practice with the team on Thursday and will be a gametime decision on Friday night, Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo told reporters, via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“My feel with him is he’ll do absolutely everything in order to play,” Iisalo said. “If he’s physically able to do it, he will do it. It’s a legitimate gametime decision.”

After the game Tuesday night, Morant said, “I’m playing. That’s basically the answer I’m giving.”

Morant averaged 23.2 points and 7.3 assists a game this season, and the Grizzlies outscored opponents by 6.1 points per 100 possessions when he was on the court. However, Morant played in just 50 games this season due to injuries.

Expect Morant to give it a go on Friday night, but also expect Desmond Bane and Scotty Pippen Jr. to have more playmaking responsibilities against Dallas as well. If Memphis beats Dallas, it will turn around in 48 hours and face the Thunder in Oklahoma City.