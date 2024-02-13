Veteran forward Thaddeus Young reportedly to sign with Suns for remainder of season

The Phoenix Suns need depth around their big three and may have found a little on the buyout market.

Veteran forward Thaddeus Young is finalizing an agreement to join the Suns for the rest of the season, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. It would be for the veteran minimum for the remainder of the season, and it brings the Suns up to the league-required 14-man roster for the rest of the season (the team’s four-for-two trade that brought in Royce O’Neale and David Roddy at the deadline left them temporarily below that threshold).

Young had been traded from Toronto to Brooklyn at the deadline as part of the Dennis Schroder/Spencer Dinwiddie deal, then the Nets waived him, making Young a free agent.

Young is a veteran who can step right into the Suns locker room and be a fit. He played a limited role this season for the Raptors, getting in 23 games and averaging 5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 15 minutes a game when he did get in. On the plus side, he shot 62.1% this season. He knows how to fit into an offense and move the ball, and he was once a plus defender although whether he still is at age 35 is up for debate.

This is a solid signing for the Suns, but it’s not moving the needle on this team in the postseason.