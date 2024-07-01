Warrior no more, Klay Thompson agrees to head to Dallas on three-year, $50 million deal

We’ve known it was coming for a while, but it’s still going to be strange to see Klay Thompson in a new uniform and a different shade of blue.

Thompson has agreed to terms to head to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by multiple others. Dallas had been rumored as the frontrunner for the past 24 hours, but LeBron James and the Lakers made their push to keep Klay Thompson on the West Coast. It wasn’t enough.

Thompson had four-year offers for more money, but taking less was offset by the chance to win a fifth championship with the Mavs and difference in state taxes. Agent Greg Lawrence of @wassbasketball led Thompson in serious talks with Mavs and Lakers, among others. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Thompson’s arrival in Dallas requires a sign-and-trade, the final details of which are still being worked out (the Warriors are trying to arrange a deal where they take no salary back, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT). The trade will almost certainly involve Dallas trading Josh Green to Charlotte as a third team. The Mavericks also have a trade exception from the recent Tim Hardaway Jr. deal that could be part of this.

The 34-year-old Thompson averaged 17.9 points a game last season while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc for the Warriors. However, he’s inconsistent on offense — the last game we saw him, the play-in against Sacramento, he shot 0-of-10 — and isn’t near the defender he used to be. Dallas is betting on a motivated veteran on the court next to the playmaking of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will lead to a big year, one where Thompson is closer to his vintage self.

Thompson’s shooting and Naji Marshall’s defense will be asked to fill the hole left by Derrick Jones Jr. (while Jones will be trying to fill the hole of Paul George with the Clippers).

Thompson spent 13 years and won four titles in Golden State, but he and the franchise could not agree on what was fair for his next contract. Thompson brings needed shooting as well as championship experience to a Dallas team that made the Finals a season ago and has aspirations of taking one more step.

