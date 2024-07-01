 Skip navigation
Warrior no more, Klay Thompson agrees to head to Dallas on three-year, $50 million deal

  
Published July 1, 2024 03:29 PM
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 26: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks embrace after Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 26, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve known it was coming for a while, but it’s still going to be strange to see Klay Thompson in a new uniform and a different shade of blue.

Thompson has agreed to terms to head to the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract, a story broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and confirmed by multiple others. Dallas had been rumored as the frontrunner for the past 24 hours, but LeBron James and the Lakers made their push to keep Klay Thompson on the West Coast. It wasn’t enough.

Thompson’s arrival in Dallas requires a sign-and-trade, the final details of which are still being worked out (the Warriors are trying to arrange a deal where they take no salary back, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT). The trade will almost certainly involve Dallas trading Josh Green to Charlotte as a third team. The Mavericks also have a trade exception from the recent Tim Hardaway Jr. deal that could be part of this.

The 34-year-old Thompson averaged 17.9 points a game last season while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc for the Warriors. However, he’s inconsistent on offense — the last game we saw him, the play-in against Sacramento, he shot 0-of-10 — and isn’t near the defender he used to be. Dallas is betting on a motivated veteran on the court next to the playmaking of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will lead to a big year, one where Thompson is closer to his vintage self.

Thompson’s shooting and Naji Marshall’s defense will be asked to fill the hole left by Derrick Jones Jr. (while Jones will be trying to fill the hole of Paul George with the Clippers).

Thompson spent 13 years and won four titles in Golden State, but he and the franchise could not agree on what was fair for his next contract. Thompson brings needed shooting as well as championship experience to a Dallas team that made the Finals a season ago and has aspirations of taking one more step.

