Warriors do not expect Andre Iguodala back with team this season

Andre Iguodala has had a long and winding NBA career. He was an All-Rookie team player who went on to be the leading shot creator and scorer for Philadelphia for years, then that evolved into more of a glue guy role with the Warriors where he won four rings and was the 2015 Finals MVP (primarily for his defense on LeBron James).

Last season the Warriors held a roster spot and waited for Iguodala to return to the team, but that is not the case this year, GM Mike Dunleavy told Monty Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“We’ve communicated some this summer already,” Dunleavy said. “We’ll see. We’re not going to close the door on anything. But my guess, and my belief, is that he won’t be back...

Iguodala played in just eight games for the Warriors last season, as they allowed him to use the first part of the season to get his body right for the second half and a playoff push, only to have him fracture his wrist, requiring surgery, and be out the rest of the way.

Few players have built up as diverse an off-the-court business and life as Iguodala, who will have plenty of things to occupy his mind and time should he decide to step away from playing the game after 19 NBA seasons. However, nobody would be shocked if Iguodala made a call before the season saying he wanted to return (the Warriors have 13 guaranteed roster spots filled but likely will add one more player on a minimum contract before the start of training camp).

That player likely will not be Iguodala, who would walk away with an impressive and wide-ranging NBA career where he saw and did it all.