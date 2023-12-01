 Skip navigation
nbc_cfb_ndstanfordrecap_231128.jpg
Leftovers & Links: Notre Dame’s two possible bowl paths entering Championship Saturday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Basketball Pickups: Reggie Jackson and Dyson Daniels need to be picked back up
Thumbnail
Woods, player directors call out 'speculation' in latest memo

Top Clips

nbc_chky_michiganndlites_231201.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame smashes Michigan
macintosh400imwin.jpg
McIntosh dominates to win the 400m IM at U.S. Open
oly_sww100bk_smithwin_231201.jpg
Smith holds on to win the 100m backstroke

Watch Alex Caruso hit game-tying 3-pointer to force overtime, where Bulls beat Bucks

  
Published December 1, 2023 10:20 AM
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 30:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 30: Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates a three-pointer at the end of regulation in the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the United Center on November 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Getty Images

No Zach LaVine (a foot injury expected to sideline him for a week). No DeMar DeRozan (ankle). Who would step up for the Bulls in the clutch without those two elite shot creators?

Meet Alex Caruso, who hit a game-tying 3 to force overtime against the Bucks.

In overtime, the Bulls just made plays and beat the vaunted Bucks 120-113.

With their other stars out, Nikola Vucevic stepped up with a big game — a season-high 29 points plus 10 rebounds and six assists. Without their two isolation scorers the Bulls played faster, the ball movement was better, and the team had a season-high 32 assists. That ball and player movement helped spark a 14-0 run late in the third and into the fourth quarter, making this a game late.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting and Damian Lillard added 18 for the Bucks, who as a team seemed to settle for jump shots in this game — 48 3-point attempts (making 16, 33.3%) to just 13 free throws. The Bucks were sloppy from the start, playing like a team that thought they should coast to a win, and Caruso made them pay.

