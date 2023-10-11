 Skip navigation
Watch Dillon Brooks get ejected from preseason game for hit to Theis’ groin

  
Published October 10, 2023 09:18 PM
Indiana Pacers v Houston Rockets

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers on October 10, 2023 at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Dillon Brooks is in playoff form early.

One of Houston’s key offseason acquisitions, Brooks was ejected four minutes into the Rockets’ first preseason game for hitting the Pacers’ Daniel Theis in the groin.

Rockets fans may argue this was not severe enough to deserve an ejection — two problems with that. First, yes it was. Second, reputation and history matter and this is not the first time Brooks has been tossed for this very move. Most recently (and famously), he was ejected from Game 3 of the Grizzlies playoff series against the Lakers last season for hitting LeBron James in the groin.

This was a pretty easy-to-make ejection call, and Brooks can also expect a fine. His season is off to a fast start.

