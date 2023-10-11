Watch Dillon Brooks get ejected from preseason game for hit to Theis’ groin

Dillon Brooks is in playoff form early.

One of Houston’s key offseason acquisitions, Brooks was ejected four minutes into the Rockets’ first preseason game for hitting the Pacers’ Daniel Theis in the groin.

Dillon Brooks was ejected from the Rockets' preseason game 😅 pic.twitter.com/qWt0RwQBzA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2023

Rockets fans may argue this was not severe enough to deserve an ejection — two problems with that. First, yes it was. Second, reputation and history matter and this is not the first time Brooks has been tossed for this very move. Most recently (and famously), he was ejected from Game 3 of the Grizzlies playoff series against the Lakers last season for hitting LeBron James in the groin.

This was a pretty easy-to-make ejection call, and Brooks can also expect a fine. His season is off to a fast start.

