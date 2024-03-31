 Skip navigation
Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo drop 36 points, 16 boards in Bucks win over Hawks

  
Published March 31, 2024 01:56 AM
Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 30: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks draws a foul as he attempts a basket against Bruno Fernando #24 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on March 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It was one of the better, well-rounded team games the Milwaukee Bucks have played this season, the kind they will need a lot of this postseason.

But it all starts with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Saturday night against Atlanta he went off, scoring 36 points with 16 rebounds and eight assists.

More importantly for the Bucks’ playoff hopes, this was the best Khris Middleton has looked since his return from injury, scoring 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting, with six boards and six assists. Patrick Beverley had a strong night at the point on a night Damian Lillard was out and scored 18, while Brook Lopez had 13 points.

Atlanta wouldn’t go away and made the Bucks work for it, but that’s what Milwaukee needs. The Bucks also need to get healthy, but there are nights like tonight where this team looks like a threat to Boston in the East. Milwaukee just needs to do it consistently.

