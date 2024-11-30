Watch Jaylen Brown put Bulls’ Jalen Smith in poster with monster dunk

Jaylen Brown has brought a little “Steve Kerr snubbed me” fire in his gut to this season.

Friday night, the Bulls’ Jalen Smith was on the wrong end of that fire and ended up in Brown’s poster dunk.

That. Is. Nasty.

Brown ended the night with 21 points and the Celtics picked up the road win 138-129. That win leaves the Celtics 3-1 in NBA Cup play with a +23 point differential, but to advance out of East Group C to the knockout round, Boston needs some help to secure a wild card spot (Atlanta has locked up the group). First, Boston needs Orlando to beat New York on Tuesday. Second, the Celtics need whoever wins the Bucks vs. Pistons game Tuesday to do so by at least +7, giving Boston the point differential to advance. That’s a lot of things that need to break Boston’s way.

