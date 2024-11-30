 Skip navigation
Watch Jaylen Brown put Bulls’ Jalen Smith in poster with monster dunk

  
Published November 29, 2024 11:18 PM
Boston Celtics v Chicago Bulls - Emirates NBA Cup

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 29: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics dunks the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls during the Emirates NBA Cup game on November 29, 2024 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Jaylen Brown has brought a little “Steve Kerr snubbed me” fire in his gut to this season.

Friday night, the Bulls’ Jalen Smith was on the wrong end of that fire and ended up in Brown’s poster dunk.

That. Is. Nasty.

Brown ended the night with 21 points and the Celtics picked up the road win 138-129. That win leaves the Celtics 3-1 in NBA Cup play with a +23 point differential, but to advance out of East Group C to the knockout round, Boston needs some help to secure a wild card spot (Atlanta has locked up the group). First, Boston needs Orlando to beat New York on Tuesday. Second, the Celtics need whoever wins the Bucks vs. Pistons game Tuesday to do so by at least +7, giving Boston the point differential to advance. That’s a lot of things that need to break Boston’s way.

Mentions
Jaylen Brown.png Jaylen Brown CHI_Smith_Jalen.jpg Jalen Smith Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics